Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX) Hits New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Tritax Big Box REIT plc (LON:BBOX – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 133.90 ($1.70) and last traded at GBX 133.90 ($1.70), with a volume of 1092661 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 136.36 ($1.73).
Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 182 ($2.31) price objective on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tritax Big Box REIT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 191.75 ($2.43).
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.83 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Tritax Big Box REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11,428.57%.
Tritax Big Box REIT plc (ticker: BBOX) is the largest listed investor in high-quality logistics warehouse assets and controls the largest logistics-focused land platform in the UK. BBOX is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for Shareholders by investing in and actively managing existing built investments and land suitable for logistics development.
