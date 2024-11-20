Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX) Hits New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Tritax Big Box REIT plc (LON:BBOX – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 133.90 ($1.70) and last traded at GBX 133.90 ($1.70), with a volume of 1092661 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 136.36 ($1.73).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 182 ($2.31) price objective on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tritax Big Box REIT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 191.75 ($2.43).

Get Tritax Big Box REIT alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Tritax Big Box REIT

Tritax Big Box REIT Trading Down 0.8 %

Tritax Big Box REIT Dividend Announcement

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 151.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 156.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.99. The company has a market capitalization of £3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,921.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.89.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.83 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Tritax Big Box REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11,428.57%.

Tritax Big Box REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tritax Big Box REIT plc (ticker: BBOX) is the largest listed investor in high-quality logistics warehouse assets and controls the largest logistics-focused land platform in the UK. BBOX is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for Shareholders by investing in and actively managing existing built investments and land suitable for logistics development.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tritax Big Box REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tritax Big Box REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.