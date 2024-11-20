Truist Financial Raises NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target to $167.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Truist Financial from $148.00 to $167.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NVDA. Susquehanna lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Westpark Capital raised their target price on NVIDIA from $127.50 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.63.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $147.01 on Tuesday. NVIDIA has a 12 month low of $45.01 and a 12 month high of $149.77. The company has a market cap of $3.61 trillion, a P/E ratio of 69.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $132.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.04% and a return on equity of 113.50%. The business had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 122.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.88%.

NVIDIA announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to purchase up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.59, for a total transaction of $7,773,055.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,954,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,611,810.26. This trade represents a 1.33 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 155,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total value of $20,501,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,100,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,402,475.59. The trade was a 1.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,156,270 shares of company stock valued at $254,784,327 in the last ninety days. 4.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of NVIDIA

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at $27,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NVIDIA

(Get Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Further Reading

