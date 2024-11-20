TrustCo Bank Corp NY Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.36 (NASDAQ:TRST)

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 20th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share by the bank on Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.9% per year over the last three years. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a dividend payout ratio of 50.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TRST traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.03. 31,431 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,402. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.63. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a twelve month low of $25.83 and a twelve month high of $37.84. The company has a market cap of $684.93 million, a PE ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 0.81.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Company Profile

TrustCo Bank Corp NY ( NASDAQ:TRST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The business had revenue of $66.00 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.

Featured Articles

