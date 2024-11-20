TTEC Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:TTEC)

TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 4,522 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,196% compared to the typical volume of 349 call options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of TTEC during the 1st quarter worth $86,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TTEC during the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in TTEC during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in TTEC in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TTEC by 280.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 9,809 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTEC stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $4.26. 144,444 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 546,960. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. TTEC has a 1-year low of $3.67 and a 1-year high of $22.69. The company has a market cap of $203.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.05.

A number of research firms have commented on TTEC. Northland Securities decreased their price target on TTEC from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on TTEC from $8.00 to $4.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of TTEC from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.90.

TTEC Holdings, Inc operates as a customer experience (CX) company that designs, builds, and operates technology-enabled customer experiences across digital and live interaction channels. It operates through two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides CX technologies for contact center as a service, customer relationship management, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics; creates and implements strategic CX transformation roadmaps; sells, operates, and provides managed services for cloud platforms and premise based CX technologies; creates proprietary IP to support industry specific and custom client needs; and offers CX consulting services.

