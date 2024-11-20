Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $36.89, but opened at $44.00. Twist Bioscience shares last traded at $40.70, with a volume of 398,303 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TWST shares. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Twist Bioscience from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Leerink Partners lifted their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Twist Bioscience from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Twist Bioscience from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.78.

Get Twist Bioscience alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on TWST

Twist Bioscience Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Twist Bioscience

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.18. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.82 and a beta of 1.78.

In related news, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 14,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total transaction of $639,296.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 589,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,294,019.20. The trade was a 2.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dennis Cho sold 1,507 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $72,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 91,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,375,824. This trade represents a 1.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 98,118 shares of company stock worth $4,391,151. 3.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Twist Bioscience

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 2,912.8% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience during the second quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Twist Bioscience by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter.

About Twist Bioscience

(Get Free Report)

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.