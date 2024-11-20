Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Acquired by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 20.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,657 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,186 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $4,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 8.2% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 39,947,547 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,075,562,000 after buying an additional 3,019,431 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,425,981 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,804,437,000 after acquiring an additional 9,996,508 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,238,477 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,107,529,000 after purchasing an additional 237,976 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 12,244,856 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $889,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,893,429 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $864,390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179,308 shares during the period. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $2,880,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 127,352 shares in the company, valued at $9,169,344. The trade was a 23.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

NYSE UBER opened at $69.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.11. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.76 and a 52-week high of $87.00.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The ride-sharing company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $11.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.99 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.32.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

See Also

