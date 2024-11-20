Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Stock Holdings Lifted by West Family Investments Inc.

West Family Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 42.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,792 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares during the quarter. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 12.3% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,160 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its position in Uber Technologies by 2.1% during the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 6,326 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Uber Technologies by 21.4% during the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 821 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Jmac Enterprises LLC lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 7,340 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 24,893 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $2,880,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 127,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,169,344. The trade was a 23.90 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

UBER opened at $69.13 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $145.57 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.34. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.76 and a 1 year high of $87.00.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The ride-sharing company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $11.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.99 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Gordon Haskett raised Uber Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.32.

Read Our Latest Report on UBER

About Uber Technologies

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.