Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Insider Mehri Shadman Sells 17,240 Shares

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) insider Mehri Shadman sold 17,240 shares of Under Armour stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.76, for a total value of $151,022.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 182,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,599,032.88. The trade was a 8.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Mehri Shadman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 18th, Mehri Shadman sold 9,639 shares of Under Armour stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.81, for a total value of $84,919.59.

Under Armour Stock Performance

Shares of UAA opened at $9.39 on Wednesday. Under Armour, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.17 and a 52 week high of $11.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of -312.83, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Under Armour

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in Under Armour by 144,746.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,659,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,069,000 after purchasing an additional 9,653,154 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 33,725.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,598,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,526,000 after purchasing an additional 9,570,512 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,351,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,376,000 after buying an additional 1,051,143 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Under Armour by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,890,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,712,000 after buying an additional 831,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Under Armour by 195.8% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 903,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,048,000 after buying an additional 597,943 shares during the last quarter. 34.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Under Armour from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Under Armour from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Under Armour from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Under Armour from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Under Armour currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.03.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

