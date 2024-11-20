United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Acquired by Premier Fund Managers Ltd

Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,350 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $19,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC increased its stake in United Rentals by 115.8% in the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 41 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in United Rentals during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 45 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 280.0% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on URI. Bank of America lifted their target price on United Rentals from $800.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $780.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on United Rentals from $954.00 to $955.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $565.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $400.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $742.50.

United Rentals Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of URI opened at $821.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.77. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $454.71 and a 1-year high of $896.98. The stock has a market cap of $53.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $812.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $729.02.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $11.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.49 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.73% and a net margin of 17.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $11.73 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 43.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Anthony S. Leopold sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $823.24, for a total value of $740,916.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,682,702.56. This represents a 30.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About United Rentals

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.