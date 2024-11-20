United States Natural Gas Fund (NYSEARCA:UNG) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Shares of United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.87, but opened at $14.35. United States Natural Gas Fund shares last traded at $14.30, with a volume of 2,080,016 shares.

United States Natural Gas Fund Stock Up 5.4 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.32 and its 200-day moving average is $15.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $842.84 million, a PE ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 0.17.

Get United States Natural Gas Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of United States Natural Gas Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UNG. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United States Natural Gas Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $712,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in United States Natural Gas Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $6,751,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in United States Natural Gas Fund by 207.9% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 20,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 104.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 28,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 14,351 shares in the last quarter.

About United States Natural Gas Fund

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contracts on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX) that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire (the Benchmark Futures Contract), less its expenses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United States Natural Gas Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Natural Gas Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.