UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC

Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,297 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up 0.9% of Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 20.6% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,867 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,196 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at $75,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 79.4% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 79,538 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,347,000 after buying an additional 35,198 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 12.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,746 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $20,652,000 after acquiring an additional 4,538 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

UNH opened at $576.93 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $582.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $551.25. The company has a market capitalization of $530.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $436.38 and a 1 year high of $630.73.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.00 by $0.15. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.37% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of $100.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th will be paid a $2.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.72%.

UNH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $604.00 to $603.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. HSBC cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $632.00 to $605.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $595.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $675.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $615.53.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

