Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Earns “Market Perform” Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $44.00 target price on the apparel retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.96% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on URBN. StockNews.com lowered Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Urban Outfitters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.30.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on URBN

Urban Outfitters Stock Performance

NASDAQ URBN opened at $37.62 on Wednesday. Urban Outfitters has a fifty-two week low of $31.37 and a fifty-two week high of $48.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.50.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.24. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 5.83%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Urban Outfitters will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Urban Outfitters news, CEO Tricia D. Smith sold 11,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total value of $413,951.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 31.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Urban Outfitters

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 138.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 609 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1,825.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 924 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.