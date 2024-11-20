Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC Has $16.19 Million Stock Holdings in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,978 shares during the quarter. Super Micro Computer accounts for approximately 4.2% of Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $16,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 164.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 150,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,599,000 after buying an additional 93,569 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 391.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 76,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,921,000 after purchasing an additional 61,071 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Super Micro Computer by 128.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,756,000 after buying an additional 23,959 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 24.8% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,644,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Super Micro Computer Trading Up 31.2 %
Super Micro Computer stock opened at $28.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.06 and a 200-day moving average of $61.75. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a one year low of $17.25 and a one year high of $122.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 1.28.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Super Micro Computer
Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.
