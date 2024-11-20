Value and Indexed Property Income (LON:VIP) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Value and Indexed Property Income (LON:VIP – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 185.47 ($2.35) and traded as high as GBX 187.96 ($2.39). Value and Indexed Property Income shares last traded at GBX 187 ($2.37), with a volume of 10,611 shares.

Value and Indexed Property Income Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £76.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,038.89 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 185.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 187.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.08, a quick ratio of 22.47 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Value and Indexed Property Income Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a GBX 3.40 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.77%. Value and Indexed Property Income’s payout ratio is currently -7,222.22%.

About Value and Indexed Property Income

Value and Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Value & Income Services Limited. The fund is co-managed by OLIM Ltd. and OLIM Property Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund also invests in convertible securities. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

