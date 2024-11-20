Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Purchased by Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc.

Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,999 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Transcendent Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 101.2% in the second quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Lummis Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2,458.6% in the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $49.31 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $45.37 and a one year high of $53.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

