Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Acquired by Rainwater Charitable Foundation

Rainwater Charitable Foundation lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 471,843 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,283 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 62.2% of Rainwater Charitable Foundation’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Rainwater Charitable Foundation’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $133,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Riverstone Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTI stock opened at $292.79 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $285.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $273.79. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $223.00 and a fifty-two week high of $298.12. The stock has a market cap of $439.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

