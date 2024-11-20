Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB) Stake Lessened by Grant Street Asset Management Inc.

Grant Street Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 55.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,642 shares during the quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waverly Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 1,307.8% during the 1st quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 491,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,339,000 after acquiring an additional 456,308 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $14,456,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 39.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 972,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,176,000 after purchasing an additional 276,376 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 321.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 279,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,856,000 after buying an additional 213,342 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 1,578.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 185,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,185,000 after buying an additional 174,333 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:VUSB opened at $49.72 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.62.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $0.2084 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st.

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

