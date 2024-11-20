Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $(0.05)-$0.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $195-215 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $186.50 million. Varex Imaging also updated its Q1 2025 guidance to -0.050-0.100 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, B. Riley began coverage on Varex Imaging in a report on Friday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

Varex Imaging Trading Up 3.1 %

About Varex Imaging

Shares of VREX stock opened at $14.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $595.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.46. Varex Imaging has a twelve month low of $10.19 and a twelve month high of $21.50.

Varex Imaging Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells X-ray imaging components. The company operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components, comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors and accessories, ionization chambers, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction software, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, and heat exchangers.

Recommended Stories

