Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $37.64 and last traded at $36.69, with a volume of 163843 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.68.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VSCO shares. TD Cowen upped their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.30.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Stock Down 0.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.43 and a 200-day moving average of $22.97.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 44.06% and a net margin of 2.25%. Sell-side analysts predict that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 146.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,757,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636,602 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 102.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,708,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368,103 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 16.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,858,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,834,000 after acquiring an additional 258,059 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 1.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,794,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,121,000 after acquiring an additional 24,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 5.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,608,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,338,000 after buying an additional 76,858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear, and athleisure and swim, as well as fragrances and body care; and loungewear, knit tops, activewear, and accessories and beauty under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, and Adore Me brands.

