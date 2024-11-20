Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Receives $127.57 Average Price Target from Analysts

Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $127.57.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Visteon from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Visteon from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Visteon from $130.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. StockNews.com cut Visteon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Visteon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, September 20th.

Get Visteon alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Visteon

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Visteon Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in Visteon by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 116,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,720,000 after buying an additional 19,826 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Visteon by 35.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 117,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,818,000 after acquiring an additional 30,818 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visteon by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 274,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,131,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Visteon in the 1st quarter valued at $583,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Visteon by 1,459.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 523,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,860,000 after purchasing an additional 489,959 shares during the period. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Visteon stock opened at $87.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 4.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Visteon has a 52 week low of $86.77 and a 52 week high of $131.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.44.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.37. Visteon had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 46.19%. The company had revenue of $980.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.35 earnings per share. Visteon’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Visteon will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Visteon Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, local dimming, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.