Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) Holdings Cut by Anthracite Investment Company Inc.

Anthracite Investment Company Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Free Report) by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 59,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,834 shares during the period. Warrior Met Coal accounts for 1.7% of Anthracite Investment Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Anthracite Investment Company Inc.’s holdings in Warrior Met Coal were worth $3,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HCC. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the 1st quarter worth $604,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Warrior Met Coal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,234,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Warrior Met Coal during the first quarter worth approximately $942,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the first quarter worth $992,000. Finally, Old West Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 100.0% in the third quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 76,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,856,000 after buying an additional 38,000 shares during the last quarter. 92.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a report on Monday, August 5th. B. Riley raised their target price on Warrior Met Coal from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.75.

Warrior Met Coal Stock Performance

NYSE HCC opened at $68.50 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.74. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.60 and a 52-week high of $75.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 5.81 and a quick ratio of 4.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.02.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.40. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 19.00% and a net margin of 23.77%. The firm had revenue of $327.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

Warrior Met Coal Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 5th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.42%.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

