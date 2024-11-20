Wave Life Sciences Updates Corporate Presentation in Recent 8-K Filing

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. recently provided an update on its corporate presentation in a Form 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on November 20, 2024. The company periodically shares slides and presentations with the investment community to offer insights into its operations.

The updated corporate presentation, dated November 20, 2024, is now accessible on Wave Life Sciences’ website under the “Investors” section at https://ir.wavelifesciences.com/. This presentation has also been included as Exhibit 99.1 in the Form 8-K filing.

In accordance with Regulation FD Disclosure under Item 7.01 of the filing, the company specified that the information presented in the corporate presentation and Exhibit 99.1 is being furnished and should not be considered “filed” for purposes outlined in the Exchange Act.

Additionally, under Item 9.01 of the filing, Wave Life Sciences highlighted the exhibit related to the Disclosure and confirmed it was furnished but not filed. The exhibit pertaining to the corporate presentation is intended for informational purposes and is not part of a formal filing process.

The Form 8-K filing also indicated that Wave Life Sciences continues to advance its RNA medicines platform, PRISM®, with a diverse pipeline of programs. One of the notable programs referenced in the presentation includes WVE-N531 for Duchenne muscular dystrophy, demonstrating potential in exon 53 skipping.

The company’s strategic collaborations, such as the transformative RNA medicines development partnership with GSK, emphasize its commitment to advancing global RNA therapeutic solutions through innovative approaches.

With an array of RNA editing, silencing, and splicing modalities, Wave Life Sciences is leveraging its platform to address various genetic disorders and metabolic conditions, highlighting its robust pipeline and potential growth prospects.

As the company progresses with clinical trials and milestones, it remains well-capitalized with a cash runway extending into 2027, setting a solid foundation for future endeavors in the RNA medicines space.

Investors and stakeholders can find more details about Wave Life Sciences’ recent developments and upcoming initiatives in the complete Form 8-K filing and the attached corporate presentation.

