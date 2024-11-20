Wells Fargo & Company Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) Stock

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $250.00 to $360.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.37% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on APP. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of AppLovin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on AppLovin from $185.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on AppLovin from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “sell” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.96.

AppLovin Stock Performance

NASDAQ:APP opened at $329.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.46 billion, a PE ratio of 98.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $168.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.43. AppLovin has a 12 month low of $35.79 and a 12 month high of $331.98.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. AppLovin had a return on equity of 122.24% and a net margin of 26.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AppLovin will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 59,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.14, for a total transaction of $17,132,918.64. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,017,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $291,115,402.32. This represents a 5.56 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 14,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.98, for a total transaction of $1,274,656.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 352,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,728,387.68. This represents a 3.86 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 235,542 shares of company stock worth $32,012,275. Company insiders own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AppLovin

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invst LLC grew its position in shares of AppLovin by 23.2% in the third quarter. Invst LLC now owns 6,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of AppLovin by 272.0% during the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in AppLovin by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 25,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after purchasing an additional 7,039 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AppLovin by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AppLovin by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,946,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,418,000 after purchasing an additional 449,241 shares during the last quarter. 41.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

