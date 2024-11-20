West Family Investments Inc. Buys 121 Shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

West Family Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,323 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in CGI were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in CGI by 288.2% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in CGI by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CGI by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management acquired a new position in CGI in the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in CGI during the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of CGI from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of CGI to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of CGI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperformer” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $155.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.00.

CGI Stock Up 0.1 %

GIB stock opened at $109.70 on Wednesday. CGI Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.92 and a 52 week high of $118.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $25.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.96.

CGI Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.111 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th.

About CGI

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services.

