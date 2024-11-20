West Family Investments Inc. Makes New $234,000 Investment in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in British American Tobacco by 29.9% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 2,667,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,501,000 after purchasing an additional 614,634 shares during the last quarter. Kize Capital LP bought a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the 2nd quarter worth about $10,826,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 384.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 327,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,114,000 after buying an additional 259,509 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in British American Tobacco during the second quarter worth about $6,153,000. Finally, Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC bought a new position in British American Tobacco in the third quarter worth about $6,084,000. 21.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BTI. Morgan Stanley cut British American Tobacco from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays upgraded British American Tobacco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th.

British American Tobacco Price Performance

BTI stock opened at $36.93 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.88. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52 week low of $28.25 and a 52 week high of $39.54.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

