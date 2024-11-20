West Family Investments Inc. Purchases 10,648 Shares of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG)

West Family Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Free Report) by 13.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,968 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,648 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Mizuho Financial Group were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Riversedge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. ERn Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mizuho Financial Group in the second quarter worth $47,000. 3.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mizuho Financial Group stock opened at $4.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $63.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.17. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.27 and a 52 week high of $4.99.

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, Asset Management Company, and Others segments.

