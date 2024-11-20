West Family Investments Inc. Takes $273,000 Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

West Family Investments Inc. bought a new position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,994 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in 3M by 52.5% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 25,690 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after acquiring an additional 8,849 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the first quarter worth about $273,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in 3M during the 1st quarter worth approximately $305,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the first quarter valued at $517,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 302.9% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the period. 65.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on 3M in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of 3M from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Argus upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.87.

3M Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $128.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $69.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $132.80 and a 200 day moving average of $118.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.43. 3M has a one year low of $75.40 and a one year high of $141.34.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05. 3M had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 104.66%. The company had revenue of $6.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that 3M will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. 3M’s payout ratio is 35.35%.

3M Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

