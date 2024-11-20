West Family Investments Inc. Takes Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,719 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,010,000. First City Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 73,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,791,000 after purchasing an additional 20,916 shares in the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 15,329 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Phil M. Holzer sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total transaction of $38,934.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,760 shares in the company, valued at $654,091.20. The trade was a 5.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Samit Hirawat purchased 1,830 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.67 per share, for a total transaction of $100,046.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,395,499.03. This trade represents a 3.04 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $58.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $118.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $39.35 and a 12 month high of $61.08.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.26 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 15.30% and a positive return on equity of 11.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -66.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, October 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.07.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

