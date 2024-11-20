Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) to Issue $0.07 — Dividend

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Wednesday, November 20th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Monday, March 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 12.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st.

Western Asset Global High Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.1% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:EHI traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.71. 103,395 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,619. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.98. Western Asset Global High Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.58 and a fifty-two week high of $7.42.

About Western Asset Global High Income Fund

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

