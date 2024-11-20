Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 12th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 84.0% per year over the last three years.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of WIA opened at $8.16 on Wednesday. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.82 and a fifty-two week high of $8.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.37 and its 200-day moving average is $8.18.

About Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Securities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

