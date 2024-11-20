Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. Announces — Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:SBI)

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Wednesday, November 20th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.042 per share on Monday, March 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.9% annually over the last three years.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Stock Performance

SBI traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $8.07. The company had a trading volume of 21,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,842. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.14 and a 200-day moving average of $7.99. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund has a one year low of $7.46 and a one year high of $8.29.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities that provide income exempt from federal income tax.

