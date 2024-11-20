Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, August 9th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the investment management company on Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 6.2% annually over the last three years.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund stock opened at $12.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.01. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.53 and a fifty-two week high of $12.34.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

