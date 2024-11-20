William Blair Issues Optimistic Outlook for MGIC Earnings

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC – Free Report) – William Blair upped their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Magic Software Enterprises in a research note issued on Monday, November 18th. William Blair analyst M. Nolan now anticipates that the software maker will earn $0.26 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.25. The consensus estimate for Magic Software Enterprises’ current full-year earnings is $0.95 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Magic Software Enterprises’ FY2026 earnings at $1.03 EPS.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MGIC. StockNews.com raised shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price target on Magic Software Enterprises from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday.
Magic Software Enterprises Price Performance
Magic Software Enterprises stock opened at $10.96 on Wednesday. Magic Software Enterprises has a 1 year low of $8.40 and a 1 year high of $12.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.97. The company has a market cap of $538.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 1.08.
Institutional Trading of Magic Software Enterprises
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 4,274.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,818 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 5,685 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises during the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 722.2% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 15,334 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 13,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises in the first quarter valued at $593,000. 24.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Magic Software Enterprises Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.236 per share. This is a positive change from Magic Software Enterprises’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. Magic Software Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 60.29%.
Magic Software Enterprises Company Profile
Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, vertical software solutions, business process integration, information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services, and cloud-based services in Israel and internationally. Its Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.
