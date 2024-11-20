Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Shares Acquired by Quest Partners LLC

Quest Partners LLC grew its stake in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,822 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wingstop in the third quarter valued at approximately $245,000. RIA Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wingstop in the third quarter valued at approximately $441,000. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 6.6% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 13,269 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,521,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 15.3% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 17,074 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 9.1% in the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WING shares. Raymond James upgraded Wingstop from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Wingstop from $450.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays decreased their price target on Wingstop from $470.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Stephens decreased their price target on Wingstop from $490.00 to $468.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Wingstop from $407.00 to $423.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wingstop currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $368.74.

Wingstop Trading Up 2.7 %

Wingstop stock opened at $335.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.84, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $374.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $383.66. Wingstop Inc. has a 52 week low of $227.54 and a 52 week high of $433.86.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $162.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.24 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 17.05% and a negative return on equity of 22.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wingstop Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

Wingstop Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.49%.

Wingstop Profile

(Free Report)

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

See Also

