Wrapmanager Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Wrapmanager Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,386 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 444.4% during the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in Realty Income by 75.4% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC raised its holdings in Realty Income by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the second quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Stock Performance

O stock opened at $57.18 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.06. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $50.65 and a 12-month high of $64.88. The firm has a market cap of $50.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.75). The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 17.57%. The business’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $0.2635 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 300.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on O shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $64.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Realty Income from $70.50 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Realty Income currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Realty Income

In related news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 1,712 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total transaction of $107,136.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,579 shares in the company, valued at $1,663,313.82. The trade was a 6.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $303,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,467.89. This represents a 48.75 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

