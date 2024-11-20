Wrapmanager Inc. Has $231,000 Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Wrapmanager Inc. cut its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,059 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,425 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 7.2% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 13,714 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the third quarter valued at about $506,000. Caprock Group LLC increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 160.4% during the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 33,960 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 20,917 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $465,000. Finally, Napa Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $320,000. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Williams Companies

In other news, CAO Mary A. Hausman sold 7,951 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.30, for a total transaction of $447,641.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,455,805.40. This represents a 23.52 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.29, for a total value of $90,580.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 304,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,777,218. This represents a 0.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

Shares of WMB opened at $58.60 on Wednesday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.65 and a 52-week high of $58.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.03.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 80.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WMB. Citigroup lifted their target price on Williams Companies from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. CIBC boosted their target price on Williams Companies from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Bank of America started coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Williams Companies from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.54.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

