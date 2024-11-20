Wrapmanager Inc. Has $278,000 Stock Position in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ)

Wrapmanager Inc. cut its stake in shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,850 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,729 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Embraer were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Embraer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Embraer in the second quarter valued at $443,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Embraer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,458,000. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new position in shares of Embraer during the 1st quarter worth about $1,671,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Embraer by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 11,758 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 3,091 shares during the period. 34.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group downgraded Embraer from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Embraer in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.29.

Embraer Stock Down 2.9 %

ERJ stock opened at $37.69 on Wednesday. Embraer S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $16.09 and a fifty-two week high of $39.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.55.

Embraer Company Profile

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

