Wrapmanager Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY)

Wrapmanager Inc. lowered its stake in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,461 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 4,336 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Harmony Gold Mining were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HMY. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp purchased a new position in Harmony Gold Mining in the third quarter worth about $1,187,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the first quarter valued at $2,097,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the second quarter valued at $1,141,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining in the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 173,879 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 53,244 shares during the last quarter. 31.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Harmony Gold Mining from $8.20 to $8.40 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Harmony Gold Mining in a report on Monday, October 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Harmony Gold Mining Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HMY opened at $9.61 on Wednesday. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited has a 1-year low of $5.40 and a 1-year high of $12.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Harmony Gold Mining Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.042 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 11th. This represents a yield of 1.2%.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Profile

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.

