Wrapmanager Inc. Sells 566 Shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Wrapmanager Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,769 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 566 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Lantheus by 184.1% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 321 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Lantheus by 40.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 319 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in Lantheus during the second quarter valued at $47,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Lantheus by 42.1% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 425 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. 99.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on LNTH shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target (down from $135.00) on shares of Lantheus in a report on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Lantheus from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Lantheus in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Lantheus from $105.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.50.

Lantheus Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LNTH opened at $79.43 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $104.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.66. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.20 and a 1-year high of $126.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.51.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

