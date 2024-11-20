Yü Group PLC (LON:YU) to Issue Dividend of GBX 19

Yü Group PLC (LON:YU – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 24th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 19 ($0.24) per share on Friday, December 20th. This represents a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Yü Group Trading Up 0.5 %

YU stock opened at GBX 1,860 ($23.60) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,636.90. The company has a market cap of £312.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 876.78 and a beta of 1.13. Yü Group has a 12 month low of GBX 982 ($12.46) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,970 ($25.00).

Get Yü Group alerts:

About Yü Group

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Yü Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, supplies energy and utility solutions primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Retail, Smart, and Metering Assets segments. It supplies electricity, gas, water, and other utility solutions. The company also provides electric vehicle charge points; smart meter installation and maintenance services; gas shipping services; and green electricity and carbon neutral gas.

Receive News & Ratings for Yü Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yü Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.