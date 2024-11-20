Yü Group PLC (LON:YU) to Issue Dividend of GBX 19

Yü Group PLC (LON:YU – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 24th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 19 ($0.24) per share on Friday, December 20th. This represents a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Yü Group Trading Up 0.5 %
YU stock opened at GBX 1,860 ($23.60) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,636.90. The company has a market cap of £312.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 876.78 and a beta of 1.13. Yü Group has a 12 month low of GBX 982 ($12.46) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,970 ($25.00).
About Yü Group
