Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Stock Price Down 4.9% – Here’s What Happened

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 4.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $25.55 and last traded at $25.74. 200,004 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 690,997 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.06.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ZLAB. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Zai Lab in a research note on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 1.04.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Zai Lab by 34.2% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,760,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,488,000 after buying an additional 2,232,507 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Zai Lab by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,436,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312,115 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,684,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,061,000 after acquiring an additional 465,337 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 604,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,584,000 after acquiring an additional 125,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Zai Lab by 6.4% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,906,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,023,000 after purchasing an additional 113,869 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.65% of the company’s stock.

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience. Its commercial products include Zejula, an orally administered poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a cancer therapy that uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to kill tumor cells; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors, and VYVGART, a human IgG1 antibody fragment for myesthenia gravis.

