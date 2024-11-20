Zalando (ETR:ZAL) Shares Down 0.1% – Here’s What Happened

Zalando SE (ETR:ZAL – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €27.19 ($28.93) and last traded at €27.51 ($29.27). Approximately 529,268 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €27.54 ($29.30).

Zalando Trading Down 0.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €27.77 and a 200 day moving average price of €25.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 47.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.64.

About Zalando

(Get Free Report)

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. The company operates through Fashion Store and Offprice segments. It provides shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns, as well as various payment options. The company also sells its products through Lounge by Zalando; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zalando Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.