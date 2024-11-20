ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Position Lowered by Carlyle Group Inc.

Carlyle Group Inc. lessened its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) by 32.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,665,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,579,440 shares during the quarter. ZoomInfo Technologies makes up about 12.6% of Carlyle Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Carlyle Group Inc.’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $120,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $613,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 7.1% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 258,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,140,000 after purchasing an additional 17,193 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $9,534,000. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $2,113,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $516,000. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ZI opened at $10.50 on Wednesday. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.65 and a 52 week high of $19.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 330.11, a PEG ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ZI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. KeyCorp lowered shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.72.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CEO Henry Schuck bought 492,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.25 per share, for a total transaction of $5,048,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,280,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,875,135.25. This trade represents a 4.18 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

