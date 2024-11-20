ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.04, but opened at $20.51. ZTO Express (Cayman) shares last traded at $19.83, with a volume of 1,869,349 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.03.

Get ZTO Express (Cayman) alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on ZTO

ZTO Express (Cayman) Trading Down 4.5 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of -0.09.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The transportation company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 21.22%. On average, equities research analysts expect that ZTO Express will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ZTO Express (Cayman)

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,721,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 36,952 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 2,888 shares during the last quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd now owns 105,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after buying an additional 15,071 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the third quarter valued at about $12,407,000. 41.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.