1,094,910 Shares in Veren Inc. (NYSE:VRN) Bought by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in Veren Inc. (NYSE:VRN – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,094,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,734,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Veren in the 2nd quarter valued at about $155,853,000. Ninepoint Partners LP bought a new position in Veren in the second quarter worth approximately $125,920,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Veren during the second quarter worth approximately $105,665,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Veren in the 2nd quarter worth $79,409,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Veren in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,306,000. 49.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Veren alerts:

Veren Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of VRN stock opened at $5.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.99. Veren Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.90 and a 12-month high of $9.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 2.17.

Veren Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. This is an increase from Veren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.34%. Veren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.29%.

VRN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Veren in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Veren from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

View Our Latest Analysis on VRN

Veren Company Profile

(Free Report)

Veren Inc explores, develops, and produces oil and gas properties in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on crude oil, tight oil, natural gas liquids, shale gas, and natural gas reserves. Its properties are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veren Inc. (NYSE:VRN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.