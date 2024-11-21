1,136 Shares in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Acquired by Axos Invest Inc.

Axos Invest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $666,000. Vanguard Information Technology ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Axos Invest Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 187.0% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 187.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 27.0% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT opened at $612.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.17 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $454.77 and a one year high of $626.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $594.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $572.01.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

