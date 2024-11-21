14,064 Shares in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) Purchased by Activest Wealth Management

Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $755,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the third quarter valued at $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 4,737.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $188,000.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:EWW traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,323,651. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.18 and a 200-day moving average of $56.69. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 1 year low of $48.65 and a 1 year high of $71.12.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

