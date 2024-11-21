198,200 Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Purchased by DE Burlo Group Inc.

DE Burlo Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 198,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $16,575,000. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of DE Burlo Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $77.24 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.85 and its 200-day moving average is $80.30. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $71.63 and a 1-year high of $84.56.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

