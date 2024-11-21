2,255 Shares in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Purchased by Running Point Capital Advisors LLC

Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 2,255 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,389 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. increased its stake in Starbucks by 1.3% in the first quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 63,277 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,783,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 43,245 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,952,000 after buying an additional 15,557 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter valued at approximately $257,721,000. Finally, Guardian Capital LP grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 20,044 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after buying an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 1,452 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.07, for a total transaction of $143,849.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,503,747.36. This trade represents a 2.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp acquired 380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $91.50 per share, with a total value of $34,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,316,143. This represents a 1.06 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SBUX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Baird R W raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $118.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Starbucks from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Redburn Atlantic restated a “sell” rating and issued a $77.00 target price (down previously from $84.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.81.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $98.26 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $97.01 and a 200-day moving average of $86.70. The firm has a market cap of $111.35 billion, a PE ratio of 29.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $71.55 and a twelve month high of $104.68.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The coffee company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. The company had revenue of $9.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.40% and a negative return on equity of 46.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 73.72%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

