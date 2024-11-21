2,431 Shares in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Bought by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,431 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EME. Matrix Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

EMCOR Group Trading Up 0.4 %

EME stock opened at $515.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 1.07. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $209.31 and a 12 month high of $525.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $449.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $400.01.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $5.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $0.82. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 34.99% and a net margin of 6.51%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 15th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on EME. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of EMCOR Group from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company.

Get Our Latest Report on EME

About EMCOR Group

(Free Report)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.